YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool Story Time
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Wordplay for Wee Ones
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for sensory play and socialization.
Crafternoon
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Each week kids create something new, getting messy in the process.
Lauren’s Playgroup
Fridays starting Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.
Join Lauren Maples, progressive educator and preschool founder for a play and arts-based group. Sign-up required.
Homeschoolers’ Writing Group
Fridays, 11 a.m.
Work on a masterpiece, share progress and provide feedback to other homeschoolers. Ages 11 and up.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, 3:30 p.m.
Join Dungeon Master Andi for some epic dungeons & dragons. Sign-up required.
La Leche League
Thursday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m.
Meetings open to families providing breast milk or hoping to learn more.
Musical Storytime
Saturdays, 11 a.m.
Musical picture books, songs, movement and other fun musical activities. For ages 2-5 but open to all.
Graphic Novel Book Club
Thursdays, 3:30 p.m.
Create graphic novels, draw, read, share recommendations and explore all the graphic novels that library has to offer. For ages 7 and up.
Kids’ Beginner Piano
Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Learn the foundations of piano and develop basic piano skills in this beginner class for ages 9+. Use your own keyboard or borrow one of ours. Sign-up is required.
Snow Secrets with Lamoille County Nature Center
Thursday, Jan. 26, 3:30 p.m.
Activities include snowflake collection and observation, snow melting experiments and a snow detectives’ scavenger hunt. All ages welcome.
ADULTS / ALL AGES
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m.; Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Contact morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Mahjongg
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th-century in China. Open to all.
Gentle Yoga with Linda Brady
Thursdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Join yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the website.
Drop-in Whist Game
Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of Whist. No experience necessary.
Knitting
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Join a group of knitters and crocheters.
Adult Writing Group
Saturdays, 10 a.m.
A creative collective for writing and occasional sharing. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.
BYOBook Group
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.
Come as you are, bring what you’re reading and talk books.
Tea Time
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1:30 p.m.
Join a group for tea, cookies and conversation.
Introduction to Reiki with Linda Friedman
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m.
Learn how to self-heal with reiki.
Justin Morgan’s Horse with VT Humanities
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m.
Explore the story of the first Morgan horse, the idea of Vermont identity and the relationship between humans and animals.
How to Talk to Kids with Healthy Lamoille Valley
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.
Join a community of parents, caregivers and others that work with young people to support local youth. We’ll have fun snacks.
Group Read: Wintering by Katherine May
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m.
Katherine May explores how to survive the season of winter, times of sadness, illness or feeling cast out of everyday life.
Artemis 1 with Lamoille County Stargazers
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
Learn all about NASA’s latest mission.
JUST FOR TEENS
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m.
Help plan library events, make book recommendations and hang out with friends.
L.I.F.T (LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens)
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 3:30 p.m.
A safe space to build connections, pursue your interests and find empowerment.
Teen DIY Cooking Class
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 3:30 p.m.
Sign-up for a monthly cooking class at the community center.
Teen Jeopardy
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m.
Test your knowledge of books, music and movies in a round of Jeopardy.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m.
Join a D&D campaign just for teens. All players welcome.
Roblox Hangout
Saturday, Jan. 14, 12 p.m.
Choose a Roblox game to play. Computer space is limited, but more laptops are welcome. Sign-up is required.
Teen Tea
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon of tea and snacks in honor of National Hot Tea Month and hear about some of the newest young adult books at the library.
