Here are some of the upcoming programs at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Register for programs at 888-3853, or email where noted.
Information: info@centenniallibrary.org, centenniallibrary.org.
ADULT / ALL AGE PROGRAMS
Bridge
Mondays, 1 p.m., and Thursdays, 6 p.m.
Play bridge with a lively group. Email morrisvillebridge@outlook.com to join.
Work in progress writing group
Tuesdays, 5 p.m.
Join a loose, creative collective in which work is done, supported and sometimes shared. Open to serious writers of any experience level or genre.
Knitters & Crocheters
Tuesdays, 6 p.m.
Bring your projects and join in for knitting and camaraderie.
Mahjongg Club
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Mahjongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Open to any level of experience.
Gentle yoga
Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.
Join local yoga teacher Linda Brady for gentle yoga that can be done while sitting. In person or virtual. Link on the library website.
Drop-in Whist game
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
Join a friendly group for a game of the card game Whist. No experience necessary.
Friends of the Morristown Centennial Library
Thursdays, June 2 & 16, 4 p.m.
Interested in getting involved and supporting the library? Gather with this fun-loving group to host a plant sale and more.
Annual plant sale
Saturday, June 4, 9 .m.-1 p.m.
Annuals, perennials, houseplants and more. All proceeds benefit the library.
Bees besieged: A history of beekeeping
Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m.
Writer Bill Mares, who’s been a beekeeper for 45 years, will tell of the origins and evolution of beekeeping.
Words in the woods
Friday, June 17, 9 a.m.
Stroll through the town forest, pausing to read and reflect. Meet at Beaver Meadow parking lot.
Create a vision board
Wednesday, June 29, 5 p.m.
Linda Friedman leads a vision board exercise. Free and open to the public!
BYOBook virtual group
Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m.
Meet up with other readers and swap book ideas. Bring what you’re reading and talk books. Register at info@centenniallibrary.org.
Homesteaders’ meet-up
Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m.
Get together with a group of homesteading enthusiasts to talk growing, preserving, raising animals, off-grid living and more.
Make music jam session
Tuesday, June 21, noon
Bring your instrument and jam together on the front lawn.
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Preschool storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.
Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and activities for ages 5 and under.
Baby and toddler playtime
Thursdays, 10 a.m.
Join other caregivers with their babies and toddlers for playtime, songs and art.
Morrisville Adventure Club
Wednesdays, June 1 and 8, 3:30 p.m.
Explore our town and join in adventures, scavenger hunts and more. Registration required.
Dungeons and Dragons
Friday, June 3 and 10, 3:30 p.m.
Join dungeon masters Andi and Tristin for some epic Dungeons & Dragons play. For ages 9-13. Registration required.
Stuffie sleepover
Friday and Saturday, June 3-4.
Drop off your favorite stuffie for a fun filled sleepover at the library.
Crafternoon
Tuesdays, June 7 and 14, 3:30 p.m.
Join in crafting fun; all materials provided. For ages 6 and up. Registration required.
Little ones’ (under 5) and kids’ yoga (age 5 and up)
Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.
Stretch, breathe and relax with a developmentally appropriate yoga session.
Summer reading kickoff party
Friday, June 17, 11 a.m.
Games, books and celebration of the start of a summer of reading.
Pop-up storytime at the farmers market
Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m.
Visit the farmers market, shop and hear a story.
Magic Show
Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m.
Famed magician and regional favorite Ed Popielarczyk.
Gardening club
Fridays starting June 24, 11 a.m.
Get your hands dirty and learn about the local climate and growing season. Open to kids and adults.
Dungeons and Dragons one shot
Friday, June 24, 2 p.m.
An epic game awaits. One time, no experience needed. Play with a fun group in a longer format.
Outdoor movie night: ‘Finding Nemo’
Tuesday, June 28, 8 p.m.
Watch on the large screen under the stars.
Tie-Dye
Wednesday, June 29, 1 p.m.
Bring a T-shirt and get groovy with an immersive tie-dye experience. All other materials provided.
Take your grandchild to the library day
Thursday, June 30.
Grab your favorite little ones and make a keepsake together, read books and enjoy the toys.
JUST FOR TEENS
L.I.F.T (LGBTQIA+ Inspiration and Friendship Among Teens)
Wednesday, June 22, 3:30 p.m.
A safe space to build connections, pursue your interests and find empowerment.
