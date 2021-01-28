Due to changes in staffing, Morristown Centennial Library has updated its telephone, email and copying service hours and curbside pickup hours. The new schedule is as follows:
Telephone and email assistance, including copying orders: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Curbside cart pickup services: Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Questions? Call 888-3853 or email to info@centenniallibrary.org.
