The Morristown Centennial Library is offering a few upcoming programs for kids.
• Outdoor Story Time — Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Big books, songs, rhymes, puppets, a craft activity and other fun literacy activities. Program limited to 8 participants at each story time.
• Facebook Live Story Times — Tuesdays, Oct. 13 and 20, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Rachel for books, songs, rhymes and more, followed by a craft activity with Miss Cari, live on the library Facebook page
• Halloween Story Time — Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. Wear your costume and Zoom in for a festive and spooky (but not too spooky) story time.
• Nature Journals with Kurt Valenta of Exordium — Friday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. Create a simple 20-page journal unique to you to record your own stories, thoughts, drawings and ideas.
• Anime and Manga Club — Thursday, Oct. 8 and the second Thursday of each month, 3 p.m.
Sign up for programs by emailing Rachel at youthservices@centenniallibrary.org or calling 888-3853. Masks and social distancing required.
