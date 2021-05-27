Did you know that 2021 commemorates the 130th anniversary of the Morristown Centennial Library?
The original library opened April 19, 1891, “to disseminate useful knowledge and to contribute in every proper way to the literary, moral, and educational welfare of the community.” With this in mind, the library will be opening for browsing and computer use by appointment beginning Tuesday, June 1.
Appointments will be available for half-hour time slots. In order to protect young and unvaccinated visitors, masks must be worn in the library at all times. Reservations for appointments can be made on the website or by calling or emailing the library. Curbside pickup of books and other materials will continue.
Wi-Fi is available outside of the building and public use is encouraged.
Outdoor storytimes with Rachel and Cari are on Tuesdays at 10:30.
P.E.N. (People of Epic Narration), the teen creative writing group, meets on June 10 at 3 p.m. on the library lawn. For more information about youth programs, email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org.
On Saturday, June 5, consider supporting the library by shopping at the Friends of the Morristown Centennial Library’s annual plant sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Call or email with questions at 888-3853 or info@centenniallibrary.org.
