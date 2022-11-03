Modern Times Theater is coming back to the Plainfield Opera House.
After their show outdoors in the summer of 2021, Modern Times returns with “We’re Not from Here.”
Veteran vaudeville entertainers Rose Friedman and Justin Lander will present a million years in just under 75 minutes. A carpetbag of old-fashioned amusements — music, puppetry and schtick. They will attempt to summon the ghosts from the attic to answer our most pressing questions, including “How did we get here?”, “Where are we going?”, and “Can’t you do that somewhere else?”
The production is funded by a Creation Grant from the Vermont Arts Council and is intended specifically for presentation in small historic venues throughout Vermont.
Making and touring puppet shows and variety acts since 2007, Modern Times Theater pursues a radically divergent model of art making, creating venues in unlikely locations and revitalizing the historic, run-down and defunct.
Co-founders Friedman and Lander are a husband-and-wife duo, producers for Vermont Vaudeville and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater.
“Rose and Justin are wonderfully creative, using their multiple skills to craft original content in their own inimitable style. They are hysterically historic, utilizing the traditional arts of puppetry, theater, vaudeville, mime, music, and storytelling with wry humor,” said Circus Smirkus founder Rob Mermin. In order to monitor capacity requirements, preorder concert tickets online.
Tickets come with a suggested donation of $20 and may be reserved at plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
