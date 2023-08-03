Join the Greensboro Free Library in its summer reading celebration of friendship and kindness “All Together Now” with Modern Times Theater at the Caspian Lake public beach for “The Perils of Mr. Punch,” on Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to noon.
Enjoy puppetry, music and comedy.
