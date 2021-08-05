Miss Lucy Neel visits the Greensboro Free Library to tell Abenaki stories and talk about Abenaki culture, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.
Neel has years of experience teaching children about Abenaki history and culture and uses many formats for sharing her extensive knowledge, including storytelling, singing, dancing, instruments and crafts.
Lucy Neel is the Nulhegan education coordinator for the Nulhegan band of the Abenaki tribe. She is also a board member of the Abenaki Helping Abenaki, Inc. She teaches about Abenaki heritage in schools and coordinates with after-school programs.
The event is free for all ages.
To learn more, go to abenakitribe.com.
