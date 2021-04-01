The Lamoille South Cooperative Baseball Team is moving forward with fielding a team for seventh and eighth graders.
The two Lamoille South school district middle schools currently do not have baseball teams, so to help keep kids playing the sport until high school, parents have formed a volunteer cooperative team.
Interested? Go to the signup go.teamsnap.com/forms/257836.
