The Compassionate Bereavement Coalition of Lamoille Valley has placed a memorial stone for families who have experienced the loss of a child in pregnancy, to stillbirth or in infancy at the Pleasant View Cemetery on Washington Highway in Morrisville.
In 2017, four healthcare providers with intimate connections to pregnancy and child loss decided it was time to bring well-being and healing closer to home here in Lamoille County. Wendy Hubbard, Annie Price, AnnMarie Dryden and Jenn Chittick created a community-based coalition to address the lack of support and services for families and service providers who have experienced the death of a child.
The coalition was created to support and inform healthcare providers through a loss event and to create a supportive community-based network for families during their grieving process.
The group has expanded to include Alden Launer, chaplin at Copley Hospital, and Jeff Hunsberger, social worker and founder of The SIMON Project (The Sudden Infant / Child Mourning Network).
In 2019, the coalition, with financial support from The SIMON Project, ordered a granite monument to create a community memorial site for families who want to recognize their child but do not have an official burial site of their own.
On October 15, join coalition members (from your home) for the third annual remembrance event. The group has prepared bags with candles and resources for families. To obtain a bag call Wendy Hubbard at 802-343-9178. An invocation from Chaplain Launer will be posted on the CBC Facebook page.
Families who may wish to add their child’s name to the stone may reach out to the Compassionate Bereavement Coalition at childhoodbereavement@gmail.com or contact Chittick at 881-2917. Let her know if you want to apply for financial assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.