June’s Meet the Town Manager series — five neighborhood meetings to bring Hardwick neighbors together to discuss what’s working in town and what might make life better or easier for families, citizens, businesses and community groups — kicks off June 6 in the Central Hardwick area north of Main Street at Atkins Field.
New town manager David “Opie” Upson wants to hear citizen viewpoints and experiences. Upson especially hopes the gatherings will allow him to talk to folks who might not usually attend town meetings. The series is a joint effort of the town and Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor.
Other events include:
• June 15: West Hill, Route 14 North, Bridgman Hill area, Brochu Pole Barn on West Hill.
• June 20: Central Hardwick area South of Main Street, Atkins Field.
• June 22: Mackville and Brown Farm area, Mackville Pond.
• June 27: East Hardwick, at the Grange.
Each gathering begins at 5:30 p.m.
Questions? Call 802-441-3301 or email hardwickneighbors@gmail.com.
