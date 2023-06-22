One of Vermont’s most long-lived bands, Left Eye Jump, will bring the blues from all points west and south to Meeting House on the Green in Fairfield on Saturday, June 24, 5 p.m.
From gritty, Delta slide guitar licks to T-Bone Walker inspired jump blues romps, the band features saxophonist Joe Moore and an ensemble of seasoned blues musicians.
Admission is $10, with proceeds going to fund the ongoing Meeting House on the Green Preservation Project. Children under 12 are admitted free.
Light fare and desserts will be available.
The show is outdoors on the green, so bring your chairs, blankets, coolers and picnic baskets for a classic Vermont summer experience. In the event of rain, the show will be indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.