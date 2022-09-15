Interested in volunteering at Varnum Library or joining Crescendo Club Library Association?
Do you have questions for the club or Varnum board of directors?
Then come to a board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. for a transparent Q&A, as well as information for those interested in volunteering and serving the community through the library, located at 194 Main St., Jeffersonville.
Everyone is welcome. For more about the library, go to varnumlibrary.org. For more information about the meeting, reach out to Teelah Hall at board@thevarnum.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.