Just in time for deer camp and the holidays: Meals on Wheels is hosting its second annual meat pie fundraiser.
Pies will be freshly prepared and then frozen so you can cook them anytime. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County.
Pickup is Friday, Nov. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 21 Munson Avenue, Morrisville.
Order and pay for your pies online at bit.ly/3b6LXDQ, email meals@mowlc.org or call Nicole at 888-5011, ext.1, and leave a detailed message and pay with cash or check when you pick up your pies.
