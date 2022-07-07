The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County need additional drivers for weekdays.
Part-year residents may also apply. Volunteers pick up the meals at 10:30 a.m. and routes take less than two hours.
Studies show social connection makes us stronger and does wonders for the brain, keeping the mind healthy and active. The favorite part of a recipient’s day may be seeing you.
To learn more, contact Anne Greshin at agreshin@cvcoa.org or call 802-241-4840.
