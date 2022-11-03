Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County is hosting a fundraiser, selling a variety of homemade meat pies just in time for the holidays, deer camp, as a gift or for the freezer.
Pies will be ready for pick up on Friday, Nov. 18, between 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 21 Munson Avenue in Morrisville. Take your pick of tourtiere, a mixture of ground beef and pork with potato, garlic, onion, herbs and spices in a flaky pastry crust, or the chicken pie — a mixture of light- and dark-meat chicken, peas, carrot and seasonings with creamy chicken gravy in a flaky pastry crust.
All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County. More at mowlc.org.
