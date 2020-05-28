Moving was not an easy decision for Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County to make.

It’s had a strong partnership with the Lamoille County Civic Center in downtown Morrisville that has greatly benefited the community.

However, the organization’s leadership decided that, to pursue the Meals on Wheels vision and strategic initiatives, which focus not only on providing nutritious meals for elders but also on improving the overall health and enhancing the quality of life for elders in Lamoille County, the move was necessary.

Meals on Wheels has partnered with N.A. Manosh and will relocate this fall to its location at 21 Munson Ave. in Morrisville. Among the advantages: plenty of parking, easy access to the building, and daily dining available.

Meals on Wheels welcomes ideas from the community on shaping its next 20 years.

