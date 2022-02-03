Enjoy a box of decadent handmade tarts to help support Meals on Wheels.
Each decorative box comes with four different flavored tarts and a personalized gift tag. Each box costs $20.
Flavors include a rich, creamy combination of bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolate in an almond shortbread crust topped with a strawberry heart; lemon curd in a sweetened pastry crust, topped with a drizzle of sweet icing; sweet almond filling in an almond shortbread crust and a drizzle of sweet icing, slivered almonds and a raspberry; and a fresh strawberry jam filling in pastry topped with a drizzle of chocolate.
Pick up will be Friday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Meals on Wheels, 21 Munson Avenue, Morristown.
Preorder at mowlc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.