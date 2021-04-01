Kyle Donley, grandson of Parker E. Hodgdon of Hyde Park, has been promoted to associate director, product management and marketing at TechTarget, a global leader in providing data-driven marketing analytics and sales-enablement solutions, headquartered in Newton, Mass.
Donley has been with TechTarget for three years in various product marketing roles, and key to the development of its leading product, Priority Engine Knowledge Base.
