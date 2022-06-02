Vermont 4-H dairy members gathered at Maple Valley Jerseys in Enosburg Falls May 21 for the 2022 State 4-H dairy judging contest.
The 4-H’ers judged three classes of Jerseys — winter calves, winter yearlings and 2-year-olds — and one class of spring yearling Holsteins. All competitors provided rankings for each class while the seniors (ages 14 and older) also were required to provide oral reasons for the Holsteins.
The winners in each age group included:
• Seniors: Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick (third); Sadie Ellner, Morristown (fourth); and Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick (fifth).
• Juniors (12-13): Ella McAllister, Morrisville (first); and Holden Marcelino, Johnson (second).
• Juniors (10-11): Bayden McAllister, Morrisville (second).
