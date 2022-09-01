Come to a free workshop on pizza and ice cream making Saturday, Sept. 17, 1:30-3 p.m., at Atkins Field, Hardwick.
Bring your favorite pizza toppings to share. This workshop will be taught by Carol Fairbank of Broadfork Farm in Greensboro and Harmoney Peets of Hardwick.
It’s kid-friendly and registration is required as space is limited.
To register call 802-472-5940 or email lauralee@hardwickareafoodpantry.org by Sept. 15.
This is an outdoor workshop; masks are not required, but social distancing is appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.