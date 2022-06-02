Make Music Vermont brings music makers of all ages and experience together on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21, in a free celebration of music-making that takes place on the same day in more than 120 countries and 1,000 cities across the globe.
The community of Hardwick will take part, 3-9 p.m. at Atkins Field, when anyone lucky enough to be in Vermont can join in and make music or just enjoy listening.
Four groups are scheduled, and the afternoon includes an open mic and acoustic jam at 8 p.m. Come play, bring a picnic and enjoy.
