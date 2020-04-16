This year’s LACiNg Up for Cancer walk, a major fundraiser for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s the second major cancer-related event canceled because of the virus. The Stowe Weekend of Hope, a three-day conference involving cancer researchers, patients and survivors, is usually held the first weekend in May, but not this year.
The cancer walk normally happens in June on the Peoples Academy track in Morrisville. Last year’s walk raised more than $223,000.
The network provides small emergency grants to help individuals and families deal with the problems that cancer brings. In a typical year, it awards 700 grants exceeding $180,000. The network was founded in 2000, and in its first 10 years awarded more than $2 million in grants.
“The decision to cancel this year’s walk breaks our hearts. It was an extremely difficult decision to make, but in the end it is the right thing to do for the safety of all, especially for our survivors — the folks we honor and celebrate with,” said Kathy Demars, the event chair. “Even if by June it looks like the pandemic has flattened, we don't want to risk bringing together a large crowd. It will be too soon.”
The committee also took into consideration the number of businesses — which contribute as corporate sponsors or with in-kind donations — that have had to close, as well as participants who have been laid-off.
“It would be putting added pressure on our business community, as well as neighbors and friends, in asking for their continued support, given what the pandemic has already cost them,” Demars said.
The option for a fall event was explored, but Peoples Academy would be unable to provide the site at that time of year, given what the event requires.
“The call to cancel this truly wonderful event feels like we are letting our community down, but in our hearts we know this is the right thing to do — it’s the safest thing to do,” said Jill Baker, event co-chair.
Demars said that it was tough to break the news to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network board.
“Board member Peg Demars understood and assured me that we were doing the right thing, as we need to assure our vulnerable folks are safe,” she said.
The Lamoille Area Cancer Network board says it has enough to continue providing grants to people in need.
As for the 2021 walk? “We will need to kick it into high gear and raise some significant money,” Demars said.