With the release of its new record ‘Angels in the Wreckage,’ the Vermont-based American Roots band Low Lily tours as a five-piece with drums and bass for the first time.
The show comes to the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. and features special guests Hazel Royer on double bass and Stefan Amidon — of the Sweetback Sisters — on drums.
