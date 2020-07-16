Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.