Anita Lotto is the new president of Cambridge Area Rotary, succeeding Chris Damato.
Ron Carter will continue as club secretary, and Tom LaChance and Anne Standish will continue to share the role of club treasurer.
Ron Carter was honored at the club’s meeting July 9, receiving the Rotarian of the Year award for 2019-20. Several members were recognized in their personal fundraising for the Rotary Foundation with a Paul Harris Award: Anita Lotto, Sam Lotto, Anne Standish, Mark Schilling, Tricia Hogan and Susan Lassiter.
In recognition of his service, Tom Liddy was recognized posthumously with a Paul Harris Award.
Rotary is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service and encourages high ethical standards in all vocations. Rotary’s main objective is service – in the community, in the workplace, and around the globe. “Service Above Self” is the motto of 1.2 million Rotarians in more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in nearly every country in the world.
Cambridge Area Rotary normally meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. upstairs at 158 Main in Jeffersonville, but its meetings have gone virtual during the pandemic. For information about attending a meeting or joining, email Susan Lassiter at slassvt@gmail.com to make arrangements.
