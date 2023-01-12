Come celebrate the retirement of Lisa Sammet, longtime Jeudevine Memorial Library director on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2-5 p.m. at the Memorial Building in Hardwick.
Sammet is retiring after past 22 years. There’ll be food and drink, cake and music by Roy McNeil.
This is Hardwick’s chance to let Sammet know how much she has helped the community over the years and celebrate the books and programs she’s brought to the Hardwick community.
