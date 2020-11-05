A winter coat drive is underway in support of homeless families living in Lamoille County.
An interfaith youth group is requesting gently used coats of all sizes, hats, gloves, snowpants, boots, heavy socks and sweaters.
Drop-off locations include Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Stowe, the front porch of the Helen Day Art Center in Stowe, Church of Latter Day Saints in Johnson and the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.
The drive ends on Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.