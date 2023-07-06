Ashton Tibbits of Morrisville, a student at Green Mountain Technology & Career Center in Hyde Park, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in electrical construction wiring at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
