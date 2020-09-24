Ridge Line Maple Works of Jeffersonville received a $20,000 Rural Energy for America Program grant to integrate a reverse osmosis system into its sugaring operation.
The investment will save the company an estimated $17,000 annually — roughly 83 percent of its energy costs.
“For Vermont farmers and producers, energy efficiencies and renewable energy systems are essential for staying competitive and productive,” said USDA Rural Development Vermont Director Anthony Linardos.
Ridgeline Maple Works began operation in 2014 with 1,600 taps. With the recent acquisition of new land, the company expanded to 7,600 taps, enough to produce an estimated 3,500 gallons of maple syrup, which it distributes to a wholesale buyer. The reverse osmosis machine will take harvested maple sap from two percent sugar concentration up to 20 percent, significantly cutting energy costs and employee time.
