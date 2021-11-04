• The following students were named to the St. Lawrence University dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester: Lena Boudreau, Lake Elmore, and Sofie Carlson, Wolcott.
• Cooper Rick of Morrisville has been named to the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for spring 2021.
• Alex Bickart of Elmore graduated from Bates College this spring. He majored in in biology, with a minor in philosophy. Bickart, the son of Jennifer L. Bickart, is a 2017 graduate of Peoples Academy High School.
• The following students made the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2021 semester: Chelsey M. Oblinger, Johnson, and Travis Nutting, Wolcott.
• The following students graduated from Norwich University at its May 1 commencement ceremony: Travis Nutting of Wolcott received a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in architectural studies; Paxton Mollie LaFoe of Wolcott received a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in international business, and Brianna Marie Mayo of Wolcott received a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in nursing.
• Jesse Krueger of Morrisville was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for both the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
• The following students were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list. Eden Mills: Dylan Baker; Wolcott: Esther Demag and Wenzdae Wendling; Morristown: Alden Ducharme, Annie Fishell and Heather Walker; Cambridge: Ryan Parker, Hannah Randall and Anthony Storti.
• Ava Wright of Morristown was named to both the spring and fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
• Rowan Keller of Elmore was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Keller is in the computing and information technologies program.
• Chelsey M. Oblinger, Johnson, and Grace Darrow, Morrisville were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2020 semester.
• The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the fall 2020 student honors list. Johnson: Angela Audet, Seth Costa and Kristin Moulton; Morrisville: Mara Cosgrove, Collette Edwards Macauley, Renae Hall, Shawn Miller and Tucker Speer; and Wolcott: Shannon Hewett.
• Amy Cox of Wolcott was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Community College of Vermont.
• Julia Stergas of Cambridge, graduated in December 2020 from the University of New Hampshire, summa cum laude with a bachelor’s in sociology. Stergas was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester.
• Morrisville’s Rachael Zmich was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s fall 2020 dean’s list.
• Elizabeth Grenier of Hyde Park was named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the fall semester.
• Mehgan Koniuto and Morgan Koniuto, both of Hyde Park were named to the president’s list for the fall semester of 2020.
• Hillary Mitchell of Morrisville was named to the president’s list at Vermont Technical College, fall 2020 semester.
• The following students were named to the dean’s list at Vermont Technical College, fall 2020 semester: Morristown, Lisa McCormack, Paige Wolinsky and Jacob Walker; Johnson, Jade Jarvis, Sara Pastina and Nathan Raymond; Wolcott, Malcolm Putvain.
• Ashley Creighton of Johnson earned a master’s in education from Concordia University.
• Luc Truso of Morrisville and Olivia Foster of Wolcott made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Maine.
• The following students from Lamoille County earned degrees from the University of Vermont June 9. Nathan Davidson of Wolcott; Sarah Davis, Miles Kittell, Sean Pease, Kaysie Smith, and Daneil Whyte of Morristown; Hunter Duquette of Eden; Morgan Haulenbeek of Cambridge; Isabelle Magbie of Lake Elmore; Lillian Oram of Eden Mills; Philip Rich of Johnson; Aidan Trombley of Jeffersonville.
• Luc Truso of Morristown made the dean's list for spring at the University of Maine.
• Olivia Foster of Wolcott made the dean’s list for spring at the University of Maine.
• Rowan Keller of Elmore made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
• Weston Black of Cambridge made the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
• The following students from Lamoille County graduated the practical nursing program this spring from Vermont Technical College: Tonya Savage, Jeffersonville; Jocelyn Desrochers, Jenna Boudreau, Meaghan Emerson and Cheyenne Carter, all of Morristown; Krysta Luzietti, Eden; Lindsey Chauvin, Hyde Park; Jade Jarvis, Johnson; and Lydia Palker, Cambridge.
• Skyleigh Bickings, a sophomore environmental science major from Cambridge, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring semester.
• Kaylie Kneeland, a junior environmental Science major from Hyde Park, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring semester.
• Carmen Isabell, a senior environmental studies and Spanish major from Wolcott, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring semester.
• The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Maine at Farmington: East Hardwick: Walker Willey, honors; and Wolcott: Emma Olson, high honors.
• Tanya Bou-Nacklie of Morrisville graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in microelectronics manufacturing engineering.
• Emma Worple of Jeffersonville was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Tufts University. Worple also graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.
• The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Belvidere Center — Grae Verner; Cambridge — Rachal Peatman; Hyde Park, Parker Audet, Carter Brooks, Cassey Kellner-Bourdeau and Sparrow MacDonald; Johnson — Patrick Holmes, Sonja Kivela, Amber Osgood and Cortney Tauriello; Morrisville — Riley Bouchard, Serenity Braun, Timothy Dixon, Megan Grover, Dylan Haskins, Allison Hurlburt, Grace McGee, Paige Pierce, Christi Pugh, Emily Rogers, Danielle Samuelson, Colin Scott and Oscar Spencer.
• The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Elmore, Natalee Chauvin; Hyde Park, Kelsey Baraw; Johnson, Allen Audette, Dana John, Melissa Staffeldt and Kristen Tirrito; Morristown, Kasey Longe and Gabriel Lucier; Morrisville, Janice Griggs and Jared Rogers; North Hyde Park, Kara Howell; Waterville, Samuel Rooney; Wolcott, Stephanie Allen, Amber Fecteau, John Foster and Alexandra Olsen.
• Emily Joy McCormack of Morrisville graduated summa cum laude from the University of Rhode Island. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
• The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the summer 2021 student honors list: Kristin Moulton, Johnson; Renae Hall, Morristown; and Shannon Hewett, Wolcott.
