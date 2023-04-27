On April 8, more than 200 students from all over the state showed short documentaries, exhibitions, paper presentations, performances and websites at the University of Vermont’s Davis Center for Vermont History Day.
Vermont History Day is coordinated by Vermont Historical Society and is affiliated with National History Day. Students with the highest scores are invited to represent Vermont during the national event, which takes place June 11-15 at the University of Maryland.
This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Students competed in two categories with special awards given for specific categories or topics, such as architectural history, military history or women’s history or for the use of primary sources.
The second group includes the event’s major categories: documentaries, group exhibits, performances, websites and papers.
• Vermont State Archives Award for Outstanding Use of Primary Sources — Ada Allen, Craftsbury Common. “Women Creating Change in Vermont’s Gender Frontier,” Craftsbury Academy. Teacher: Polly Allen.
