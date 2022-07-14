Cara Edgley of Jeffersonville, a student at the Center for Technology in Essex Junction, was awarded a high school bronze medal in dental assisting during the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta on June 22-23.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world. Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical, workplace and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice and more.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
