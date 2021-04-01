Lamoille County Star Gazers is a new astronomy club serving Lamoille County and surrounding areas, with the aim to organize public viewing nights at Grout Observatory at Peoples Academy.
Upgrades are currently being made to the 90-year old observatory, and once pandemic restrictions lift plans are to hold regular public events so anyone can view through Grout’s telescope from the 1930s.
The public can bring their own telescopes or binoculars to gaze at the planets, stars and galaxies with guidance from local amateur astronomers, who will share their telescopes.
Check out the Stargazers on Facebook, and get on the mailing list at email lcvtsg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.