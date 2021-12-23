Johnson Elementary third graders have new dictionaries courtesy of Morrisville Rotary.
The club is also giving dictionaries from the South Carolina-based Dictionary Project to third graders at elementary schools in Eden, Craftsbury, Elmore, Morristown, Hyde Park, Greensboro, Bishop Marshall, Wolcott, Woodbury, Waterville and Hardwick.
At each school, Rotarians give a short presentation and share the many sections of these multi-use books with students. The shared goal of the dictionary project and Rotarians is “to assist all students to become good writers, active readers and creative thinkers by providing students a gift of their own personal dictionary.”
Free dictionaries are just one of the several annual literacy projects Morrisville Rotary shares with the community.
Contact Deanna Wood at 888-1410 for Rotary literacy project information.
The club meets on Mondays at noon on Zoom.
Contact Sherry Lussier at sherryl@yahoo.com or Mary Metcalf at 533-2531 for membership information.
