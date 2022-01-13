Eight local girls from Hillside Creek Stables in Eden won numerous awards on the 2021 Vermont Horse Show Association circuit.
• Jaylynn Lynch, 8, from Eden won three championships, including beginner rider of the year and the beginner horse of the year, with her horse Hank, and two championships with pony of the year with her pony Fresa.
• Alyse Sandridge-Cochran, 10, of Westfield received two reserve championships.
• Ava Sandridge, 14, of Westfield received a third place.
• Brooklynn Miller-Bovat, 11, of Craftsbury received two championships, one reserve championships and three third places. Miller-Bovat was also awarded the Dalton Junior Sportsmanship Award for outstanding sportsmanship and support of all those showing alongside her this year.
• LeighAnn Morin-Judd, 8, of Wolcott earned three reserve championships, one third and one fourth place.
• Kaleigh Werner, 6, of Hyde Park was the 2021 leadline champion.
• Barley Earle, 13, of Eden earned two reserve champions and one third place, while Ella Draper, 13, of Hyde Park earned reserve champion and two third places.
