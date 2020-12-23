Several local people have graduated from the Vermont School Leadership Project at The Snelling Center for Government — Maura Wieler and Jennifer Hulse of Morrisville, Rhoda McLure of Johnson, and Jessica Spencer of Wolcott.
The project offers intensive professional development for superintendents, principals, curriculum and special education directors, and other education professionals who aspire to leadership roles. Twenty-one educators recently took part.
Both Spencer and Hulse are directors of student support services, Hulse at Lamoille North Supervisory Union in Hyde Park, and Spencer for the Lamoille South Supervisory Union in Morrisville. Wieler is the proficiency-based learning and technology integration coach at the Lamoille South Supervisory Union. McLure is currently the principal at Bakersfield Elementary and Middle School.
Attendees faced unique challenges with the pandemic. The program paused in March, resumed via Zoom in April, and in-person, distanced meetings took place over the summer and fall. Through theoretical discussions, experiential activities and personal reflection, associates considered and applied concepts related to leadership, education systems, organizational change and community.
