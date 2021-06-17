Morrisville Water & Light’s apprentice linemen Kyle Johnson and Patrick Sikora recently showed off their talent at the Apprentice Skills Assessment Rodeo held June 9-10 by the Northeast Public Power Association in Littleton, Mass.
The Apprentice Rodeo is designed to showcase apprentices’ developing technical and climbing skills, and to reinforce the program’s focus on professionalism, safety and proper technique.
Johnson took first place in the Dead-End Insulator Changeout event.
Sikora, who lives in Stowe, placed first in the Transformer Changeout (2-man), second in the Fall Protected Climb, and was the third-place overall winner out of 124 competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.