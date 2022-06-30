Healthy Lamoille Valley recently received an opioid prevention and response grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
As part of the grant Healthy Lamoille Valley was able to purchase 500 in-home, locked prescription drug bags designed to help secure prescription medicines in the home.
Bags can be picked up at the Lamoille Family Center, 480 Cadys Falls Road in Morristown, during business hours. The bags also contain information on safe storage and disposal of medicines, questions to ask when getting a new prescription, and an opioid hope card that shares how to get help for yourself or a loved one who may be struggling with a substance use. Bags are first come, first served.
