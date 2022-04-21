Lamoille County Republicans in partnership with Teen Challenge are holding a chicken dinner and meet and greet with statewide Republican candidates, Saturday, May 7, 6 p.m., at Teen Challenge, 1296 Collins Hill Road, Johnson.
U.S. Senate candidate Christina Nolan will be on hand, in addition to two U.S. House candidates, Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio, plus Gregory Thayer, who is running for lieutenant governor and Joe Benning, a GOP gubernatorial candidate.
A question-and-answer period will follow individual presentations.
Dinner is free, but donations will be accepted. RSVP by May 1, to shannara.johnson@gmail.com.
