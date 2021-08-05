At the July joint meeting of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Auxiliary of Jeffersonville, Ryan Montague was awarded the H.L. Paris award for his above and beyond public service as an Eagle member, while Melody Tobin was presented with the Beatrice Tifft Woman of the Year Award.
Montague was singled out by his fellow members for his knowledge and expertise and attention to detail. His carpentry skills enabled him to help successfully complete many projects for those in need. His culinary and management skills help make the annual Mother’s Day breakfast a huge success.
He and his wife live in the Fletcher area, and he is employed at Switchback Brewery.
Tobin is a charter member of the Jeffersonville Auxiliary and has served in many positions throughout the years. She is active in the organization’s fundraising events, such as Friday night bingo, bake sales, tag sales and Father’s Day breakfast.
Her background in bookkeeping has been an asset as she serves as auditor for both the Aerie and Auxiliary. She exemplifies the Eagles motto of “People Helping People” by sharing her skills as an active member at the local church and creates memorable scrapbooks for both.
She and her husband live in Jeffersonville close to their two children, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
