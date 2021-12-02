Smugglers’ Notch Distillery in Jeffersonville recently donated $10,000 to the University of Vermont Cancer Center.
“Our family has known too many friends and family members that fell victim to cancer, and as we thought about what we could do to help, we launched a new product with the intent to donate one dollar of every bottle sold to cancer research,” said Jeremy Elliott, president and co-owner of the distillery and a graduate of the University of Vermont.
One dollar of every bottle of the company’s gluten-free organic vodka is donated to the cancer center.
“As individuals who have seen the effects of cancer all around us, we are grateful to be able to make a difference,” Elliot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.