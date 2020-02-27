Two local coaches are needed for the Girls on the Run Vermont spring program.
Registration is now open for the northern region. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of girls for a 10-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
Coaches are needed at the Bishop John A. Marshall School in Morrisville and at Hyde Park Elementary School. Coaches do not need to be runners but must be at least 18 years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and view online training modules. Information: gotrvt.org/coach for full details.