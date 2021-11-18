Local author Joyce Slayton Mitchell is donating the profits of her new book about Hardwick, “Landmark Memories: A Vermont Village, 1930s – 1950s,” to support the Jeudevine Library expansion project if pre-ordered between Nov. 26 and Dec. 17.
Order the book at the library or Galaxy Book Store. The book costs $20.
The book tells stories and vignettes of the village of Hardwick, describing Main Street, the library, the town’s iceman, a teacher, neighbors and village work. The book also honors Hardwick painter Hazel Hall Rochester, who work is on the cover.
Mitchell has helped students to win university admissions for over three decades.
More about Slayton at joyceslaytonmitchell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.