Lamoille County 4-H held its annual volunteer recognition banquet at the VFW Post in Morrisville to recognize the many adult volunteers who lead clubs, assist with local events and serve on the county 4-H foundation.
Anthony Willey, University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator for Lamoille County, emceed the event. He was assisted by Heather Ruttenburg of Jericho, a Lamoille 4-H Shooting Sports leader who helped organize the event.
Members of three local 4-H clubs, who represented Vermont at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., in September, shared their presentations. Jaimen Lupien, Johnson, and Luke and Ruth Vincelette, Lowell, of the Leprechauns 4-H Club in Johnson demonstrated how to make homemade slime.
Kassie and Landon Merriam, Eden Mills, and Isabella Sargent, Eden, all members of the Eden Eagles 4-H Club, gave a presentation on how to create lava lamps. Kassie and Isabella also performed a gymnastics routine.
Special recognition was given to two retiring Lamoille County 4-H Foundation members, Christina Holmes of Johnson, who served for 26 years, and Diane Cote of Lake Elmore, a foundation member for 21 years.
Individuals who received service pins:
• One year: Julie Parah, Eden (Eden Eagles, Eden); Angela Vincelette, Lowell (Leprechauns 4-H Club, Johnson); Mariah Ingalls, Johnson (foundation youth representative and Green Thumbs 4-H club member); Kristi McAllister, Morrisville (foundation member); Ruth Vincelette, Lowell (foundation youth representative and Leprechauns 4-H Club member)
• Five years: Shelby Ingalls, Johnson (Green Thumbs 4-H club, Johnson), and Mike Green, Lake Elmore; Heather Ruttenberg, Jericho; and Judy Stancliff, Morrisville (all foundation members)
• 10 years: Keith and Sedney Ulrich, Hyde Park, and John Ruttenberg, Jericho (all Lamoille 4-H Shooting Sports, Morrisville)
Other volunteers invited to the recognition dinner, listed by club and years of service:
• Eden Eagles, Eden: Faith Merriam, Eden Mills (2) and Melissa Sargent, Eden (2).
• Green Mountain Moovers, Morrisville: Stanley Biasini (17) and Debora Wickart (19), both from Morrisville.
• Green Thumbs, Johnson: Allyn Ingalls, Johnson (4).
• Hearts 4 Horses, Eden: Jamie Lynch, Eden (2).
• Hearty Homesteaders, Elmore: Kacey Burakowski, Elmore (2); Meredith Davis, Wolcott (2).
• Lamoille 4-H Shooting Sports, Morrisville: Linda Blades, Jeffersonville (3).
• Lamoille Localvores, Jeffersonville: Holly Ferris, Jeffersonville (9).
• Leprechauns 4-H Club, Johnson: Christina Holmes, Johnson (16).
Foundation members recognized for their years of service were Betty Andrew (41) and Carolyn Jones (41), both from Hyde Park; Jean Driver (6) and Allyn Ingalls (6), both from Johnson; Marcia Marble (32) and Debora Wickart (21), both from Morrisville; and Bruce Shields, Wolcott (26).