Barbara Delaney is opening a new store, Live-n-Comfort, on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 70 Main St. In Jeffersonville.
Delaney said her shop, which will be open from 9 to 5 this Saturday, “expresses my love of home and giving a little gift with thought.”
She hopes to assist people striving to make their homes cozy and beautifully decorated, and who are looking for great gifts for others.
Delaney and her husband lived in Williston for 24 years. Now that their sons have finished college, they’ve moved into an 1870s farmhouse in Cambridge.
People who bring goods for the local food shelf on Saturday will get a 10 percent discount on purchases.