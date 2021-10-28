Join Cold Hollow to Canada and Michael Clough and his live animal companions from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m., Waterville Town Green.
Explore the history of Vermont with a special look at events that shaped the way Vermonters use the land. The animal ambassadors will serve as example species as Clough looks at how historical events changed the land and explores facets of human/animal interactions and the resiliency of nature.
Bring face masks and prepare to be outdoors for this event. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. The presentation is intended to engage participants of all ages.
Founded in 2009, Cold Hollow to Canada seeks to maintain connected ecosystems within the Cold Hollow region that are supported through land protection, stewardship and local communities.
For information coldhollowtocanada.org.
