The Jeudevine Library received a Rode USB microphone through a partnership with Big Heavy World, Vermont Department of Libraries and Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.
The devices are relatively simple to use: Just plug into a computer or tablet and play. They work well for both musicians, podcasters or others who wish to record or transmit speech.
So, are you looking to record studio-quality sound the simple way? This is the mic you need, and it’s available for check-out.
For more information call the Jeudevine Library at 802-472-5948.
