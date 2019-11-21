Dogs
Courtesy photo

Attention, Lamoille County: We’re looking for the best photos of your dogs, your pooches, your four-legged friends.

The News & Citizen is planning a couple of canine-centric stories, and we’d like to crowd-source local dog owners and give them a chance to show off their fuzzy buddies.

Send high-resolution, large file size (1MB+) images in .jpg format; ideally RGB, optimum size 5”x7” at 300 dpi. If sending from a phone, select “actual size.”

Include name of photographer as well as any dog information you’d like to share: Name, breed, age, how long they’ve been part of your family, shelter or breeder info, etc. Send to news@newsandcitizen.com.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.