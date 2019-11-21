Attention, Lamoille County: We’re looking for the best photos of your dogs, your pooches, your four-legged friends.
The News & Citizen is planning a couple of canine-centric stories, and we’d like to crowd-source local dog owners and give them a chance to show off their fuzzy buddies.
Send high-resolution, large file size (1MB+) images in .jpg format; ideally RGB, optimum size 5”x7” at 300 dpi. If sending from a phone, select “actual size.”
Include name of photographer as well as any dog information you’d like to share: Name, breed, age, how long they’ve been part of your family, shelter or breeder info, etc. Send to news@newsandcitizen.com.