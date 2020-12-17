Due to restrictions placed on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Eve pageant at Elmore Church has been postponed until next year.
Instead, there will be a carillon playing of familiar hymns from 6-6:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Visitors are welcome to listen outside the church as the bells chime over Lake Elmore in the spirit of Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.