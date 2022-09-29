Are you interested in volunteering your time serving on a town board? The Morristown Conservation Commission has an upcoming opening on its nine-member board.
The commission works to preserve the natural beauty and rural character of Morristown by protecting and enhancing its natural environment through land acquisition and easements, advocacy and education, is looking for a new member.
The group meets monthly. Other time commitments include working on research projects, organizing educational events, hosting Green-Up Day and organizing volunteer trail work days on town land.
Email commission chair Ron Stancliff at rlstancliff@pshift.com for more information.
